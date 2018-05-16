Samsung Galaxy J6 hands-on images hint at Infinity Display

Pictures of an upcoming Samsung smartphone have surfaced online. These leaked images show the design and features of the device. It is said to be a mid-range smartphone belonging to Samsung's Galaxy J series. Well, speculations point out that this could be the Galaxy J6 with upgraded specs including Infinity Display.

As per a SamMobile report, the hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy J6 have been leaked. These images show that though there could be an Infinity Display, it will not be as advanced as the one seen on the flagship models. Let's take a look at what these images have in stock for us.

Samsung Galaxy J6 2018 specs

The smartphone is said to be a lower mid-range phone, which might be announced in the weeks to come. There seems to be no major change in terms of the design except for the presence of an Infinity Display panel. The device seems to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as there will be not enough room for the sensor below the display.

This Samsung smartphone might make use of a 5.6-inch AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and sport slim bezels around the screen. It appears to have a bigger display fitted into a smaller build. The rear panel seems to be made of plastic but it looks like it is non-removable.

Under its hood, the device is believed to get the power from a Samsung Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There could be a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage as well.

For imaging, this smartphone might arrive with a 13MP rear camera at its back and an 8MP selfie camera. Both the cameras will arrive with LED flash. The other goodies we can expect include a 3000mAh battery, LTE support, dual SIM support and Android 8.0 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience 9.0.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad Quick Look

While none of these details are confirmed, there are reports that this smartphone might go official later this month or early June. We can expect it to be priced around Rs. 15,000 as the other Galaxy J series phones.