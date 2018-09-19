Samsung Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ listed online ahead of September 24 launch

Two mid-range Samsung Galaxy J series smartphones have been hitting the rumor mills of late. These are the Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ slated for a September 24 launch in India. It is confirmed that these smartphones will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. Also, some of the key features of these devices are out.

Now, both the upcoming Samsung smartphones are listed online on Belsimpel showing the complete specifications, images and expected pricing. Both the smartphones run Android 8.1 Oreo and come with Infinity Display panels.

From the listing, we get to know that the Galaxy J4+ will be launched in Black, Red and Gray color variants. And, it is listed for 189 euros (approx. Rs. 16,000). On the other hand, the Galaxy J6+ is listed for 239 euros (approx. Rs. 20,000) and is likely to be launched in Gold, Black and Pink colors.

Samsung Galaxy J6+ rumored specifications

This device is believed to bestow a 6-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass Infinity Display with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, there are speculations that it might use a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz. This processor is teamed up with Adreno 308 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, which can be expanded further up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, this smartphone is likely to come with a dual camera module at its rear housing a 13MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture and a secondary sensor of unknown resolution as well. The selfie camera is said to be an 8MP selfie camera with a dedicated LED flash. It is said that the Galaxy J6+ will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The other goodies of the device might include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS and a 3300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J4+ rumored specifications

Going by the listing, the Galaxy J4+ is likely to be identical to the Galaxy J6+ in the display, processor, connectivity and battery departments. However, it is believed that the device will have a single 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera.

Given that the launch date is set for September 24 in India, we can expect more details to be out in the coming days.