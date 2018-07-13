Samsung Galaxy J6+ with Snapdragon 450 SoC coming soon to India

Samsung launched four smartphones in India in May. The latest market entrants are the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. All these smartphones feature Infinity Display offering a large screen space. Recently, the Galaxy On6 was launched as an online exclusive model in the country. It is none other than the rebranded version of the Galaxy J6.

Fresh information from XDA Developers reveals that the Samsung Galaxy J6+ could be launched in the country. The report speculates it to be rebranded Galaxy On6+ in India. The report cites firmware files for a Samsung device carrying the codename "j6plte".

It is expected that the smartphone will be launched as Galaxy J6 Plus LTE and will be headed to the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) nations and Serbia. As the company has already rebranded the J series phones as On series phones, it is likely for the Galaxy J6+ to debut as the Galaxy On6+.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy J6+?

The Galaxy J6+ will be an incremental variant of the existing Galaxy J6. From the leaked firmware files, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is believed to arrive with a Super AMOLED display measuring 5.6 inches. This screen is said to feature an HD+ screen resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

Under its hood, the smartphone likely to be introduced by Samsung could make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC instead of the Exynos 7870 SoC as in the J6. As of now, there is no word regarding the other details such as its camera and memory configurations. However, we can expect this smartphone to feature a microSD card and run Android Oreo out of the box.

The firmware files haven't stopped with this. It does reveal that the device will be launched with TFA9896 audio amp, NFC, and a fingerprint reader. The Samsung smartphone could get the power from a 4350mAh battery but the report adds that the battery capacity claimed by the firmware files may not be accurate.

Having said that, we need to wait for more details to be revealed by Samsung regarding the upcoming Galaxy J6+, which could be another mid-range phone from the company.