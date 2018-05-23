You can buy the Samsung Galaxy J6 at Rs. 990 via Flipkart

Samsung launched the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones in India. Of these, the most affordable one is the Galaxy J6 and is available in two variants starting from Rs. 13,990. Now, Flipkart is hosting the Big Shopping Days Sale, which sells the Galaxy J6 at as low as Rs. 990.

Flipkart is offering an exchange discount offering up to Rs. 13,000 off on the smartphone. Notably, the exchange discount will vary based on the smartphone you are going to exchange and the maximum discount is Rs. 13,000.

If you happen to get a discount of Rs. 13,000 on exchanging your old phone, then you can get the Galaxy J6 at just Rs, 990. Moreover, there is an additional 5% discount for the Axis Bank customers on choosing the debit card EMI payment option.

Samsung Galaxy J6 specifications

To recap, the Galaxy J6 bestows a 5.6-inch Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The device employs an Exynos 7870 SoC and comes in two configurations. The base variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the high-end variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. These variants are priced at Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 16,490 respectively. Both the variants of the Samsung smartphone come with a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage space.

For imaging, there is a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture. Both the front and rear cameras are accompanied by a LED flash. The smartphone features a polycarbonate body and runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The device gets the power from a 3000mAh battery, which will keep the lights turned on. The smartphone has the new Chat over Video feature, Samsung Pay Mini, Samsung Mall app, and more.

Talking about the discount, though Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 13,000 exchange offer, not all buyers will get this discount. It depends on the model you choose to exchange. Basically, only smartphones with a good condition and premium features might get this whopping discount. And, who would want to exchange such a device and buy the Galaxy J6, which is a budget device?