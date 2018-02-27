Samsung Galaxy J6 spotted on Geekbench with Android Oreo

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ may enjoy all the attention right now, but the company is also working on mid-range smartphones. Apparently, the South Korean manufacturer is looking to expand its J-series of smartphones this year.

While we have already seen the Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J8 appearing on various benchmarking sites, yet another smartphone from the Galaxy J series has now appeared on Geekbench with the model number SM-J600F. The device in question is the upcoming Samsung Galaxy J6. The Geekbench listing doesn't reveal much, but it does give us an idea about some key specifications of the phone. The Galaxy J6 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC processor clocked at 1.6GHz.

Although the display part is not mentioned, the smartphone is expected to feature a 1080p panel. This is because the Exynos 7870 processor supports a maximum screen resolution of 1,920×1,200. Moving on, the Galaxy J6 comes with only 2GB of RAM. Surprisingly, it was tested with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

The Galaxy J6 has achieved a single-core score of 726 and a multi-core score of 3643, the scores suggest that the smartphone will not a be a performance powerhouse. Well, at the moment, there is no information on other aspects of the smartphone. That said, we assume that the Galaxy J6 will carry a cheap price tag just like other smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy J series.

Earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy J4 was also spotted on Geekbench. The smartphone was listed with an Exynos 7570 SoC with a 1.4GHz quad-core Cortex A53 processor. It also comes with 2GB of RAM but 720p display. The smartphone managed to score 623 points in the single-core test and 1815 points in the multi-core test. This suggests that the Galaxy J6 will be slightly upgraded than the Galaxy J4, in terms of specifications.

So far, with the limited information, which is subject to change in future, we are not quite sure as to when the device will see the light of day. The company often launches these entry-level and mid-range smartphones quietly without much fanfare. So we expect the same this year as well.

Via