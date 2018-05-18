Samsung Galaxy J6 with Infinity display to launch in India on 21st May

Samsung is all set to launch its first Galaxy J series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy J6 2018 with a taller 18.5:9 aspect ratio display. The company has sent a press invite regarding a new product launch with a text which says, Say Hello to Infinity & More. Along with the J series, the company might also unveil 2018's Galaxy A series of smartphones, which are also expected to have an infinity display with a taller 18.5:9 aspect ratio to offer more screen real-estate.

These smartphones are likely to follow the design language of the Samsung Galaxy S8/S9 and the Galaxy Note 9 series of a smartphone to offer higher screen to body ratio for an immersive smartphone experience. With these set of smartphones, the company will be competing against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 7x, 9 Lite, and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Speculated/leaked specifications for the Samsung Galaxy J6 (2018)

The smartphone is said to be a lower mid-range phone, which might be announced on the 21st of May 2018. The device will have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as there will be not enough room for the sensor below the display. This Samsung smartphone might make use of a 5.6-inch AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and sport slim bezels around the screen. However, the exact resolution of the display is yet to be known.

Under its hood, the device is believed to get the power from a Samsung Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There could be a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage as well. For imaging, this smartphone might arrive with a 13MP rear camera at its back and an 8MP selfie camera. Both the cameras will arrive with LED flash. The other goodies we can expect include a 3000mAh battery, LTE support, dual SIM support and Android 8.0 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience 9.0.