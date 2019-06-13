Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Update: Android Pie-Based One UI Brings Night Mode And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy J7, the budget smartphone launched back in 2017 is receiving a new Android update. The South Korean giant has released an Android Pie update for the smartphone with its new OneUI interface. The company has already replaced the Galaxy J series with the Galaxy M and has launched a bunch of devices in this series. But, the older Galaxy J lineup is not left unattended and is still receiving firmware updates.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Android Pie Update:

The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) was launched with Android v7.1.1 Nougat and has been updated to the Android Oreo last year. The latest update for the device brings the Android Pie flavor with an in-house One UI interface. The update is released as OTA (over-the-air) for the users in Spain. Samsung has not made any official announcement on the availability of this update for India and other markets.

The Android Pie update for the Galaxy J7 (2017) comes with a firmware build J730FXXU4CSF1. A notification for the update will be available on the respective handsets. One can also check for the update manually in the Settings menu. The update can be checked in the Software update section and if available it can be easily downloaded and installed.

What's New?

The new firmware brings the May 2019 Android security patch with it. The device gets the key Android Pie elements such as Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, gesture-based navigation, and Digital Wellbeing among others. The One UI interface introduces the Night Mode for the camera which will allow the device to capture good low light shots.

The other features which the new update includes are revamped UI with rearranged menus. This will allow the users to operate the device easily with a single hand. It also brings a fix for various bugs and issues and improves the overall performance. We can expect a smoother user experience following the latest firmware update on the Galaxy J7 (2017).

It is good to see that the company is rolling out a firmware update for its older smartphones. A number of Samsung smartphones have been updated to the latest firmware. Recently, the company released a new update for the Galaxy S9 smartphone lineup which added a dedicated Night Mode for the camera. The Galaxy S9/S9+ has also been updated to the June 2019 Android security patch which secures it from various threats.

