Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ Update: Adds Dedicated Night Mode, June Security Patch And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has dished out a new update for its flagship smartphone lineup from last year, the Galaxy S9. The South Korean tech giant has been releasing updates for its older launches quite consistently for some time. The latest firmware update for the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ improves the camera performance and brings some other improvements.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Series New Firmware Update:

The latest update for the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ is rolling out as an OTA (over-the-air). This is the standard procedure which the company is following for the update rollouts. The update carries a firmware build G965FXXU5CSF2 for both the devices. It weighs a total of 574MB in size and a notification for the same will be available on the respective units.

The update for both the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ is rolling out in Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. It is yet to be released for the units in India and the remaining markets. The update brings along a new security patch and some new camera features. Let's have a look at the changelog.

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ Update Changelog:

The latest update for the Galaxy S9 lineup comes with latest June 2019 Android security patch. The firmware also brings a dedicated Night Mode for the camera on both the devices. Now, we can expect enhanced imaging with challenging light situations as well. Following the update, the Live Focus mode of the selfie camera will be improved. Both the smartphones now have a background intensity bar for the selfie camera in the Live Focus Mode. The QR Code reader has also been improved with the latest update.

Apart from the camera features, the firmware update also optimizes the system stability and improves the performance of various apps such as Gallery, Contacts, and Messages. Additionally, the update fixes over 11 different vulnerabilities which further improves the overall device performance.

