Samsung Galaxy J7 emits smoke mid-air in a Jet Airways flight in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was talked about last year for the numerous battery explosions that happened all over the world. Following the suit, Xiaomi and Apple smartphones also exploded.

Lately, we saw a Samsung smartphone burst into flames in a user's pocket via a video. Now, Samsung is again in the news for something bad as the latest incident has happened in India last week. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a Galaxy J7 smartphone caught fire mid-air in a Jet Airways flight from Delhi to Indore.

The report claims that the Galaxy J7 was one of the three smartphones kept in a bag of a Delhi resident named Arpita Dhal. In fifteen minutes of the journey, Arpita discovered smoke emitting from her bag and she had to call the crew members for help. They had kept the specific unit of Galaxy J7 in a tray of water all through the rest of the journey as the fire extinguishers did not work. The other smartphones were also kept in the same tray as a precaution.

The reason why the Galaxy J7 emitted smoke remains to be unknown. The device is under investigation right now. A Samsung spokesperson has stated that they are in touch with the relevant authorities for further information and that the customer safety is their top priority.

We would like to mention that the smartphone explosions are due to various reasons. The Galaxy Note 7 exploded as there were faulty batteries but the cases are not the same. The smartphones have chances of exploding on using cheap and third-party batteries and chargers instead of company products. In fact, this was the reason for the explosion of the Samsung Galaxy Duos in Indonesia and the company is not to be blamed in this case. So, not in cases of explosions, the manufacturers are to be blamed.