Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt with Super AMOLED display launched in India for Rs.11,490

After launching Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max earlier this month, Samsung has launched another addition to the Galaxy J7 lineup in India. Dubbed as the Galaxy J7 Nxt, it carries a price tag of Rs.11,490.

Notably, the Galaxy J7 Nxt is the most affordable smartphone from J-series to sport a Super AMOLED display. It is available in two color options; Black and Gold. As of now, the smartphone will only be sold via Samsung's official online store. You will be happy to know that the Galaxy J7 Nxt can be purchased through in EMIs and it comes with one year of warranty.

Talking about the specifications, the Galaxy J7 Nxt doesn't disappoint. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display that delivers HD resolution. Under the hood, there is an Octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. Unfortunately, the name of the chipset is not given.

The memory aspect of the device is taken care of by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt flaunts a 13MP rear-facing main camera and a 5MP front shooter for selfies and video calls. Notably, both the camera sensors are accompanied by LED flash.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on latest Android Nougat OS.

A decent 3000mAh battery is present inside the device to keep the lights on.

Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt sports a mundane look, which might affect its sales in a negative way.