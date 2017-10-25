Samsung Galaxy J7 (original) starts getting Android Nougat update

Samsung smartphones are slowly being updated to Android Nougat, and the latest one to receive it is the Galaxy J7.

Well, before you get your hopes high, let us explain. T-Mobile, the US-based wireless network operator is sending out the Nougat update to the Galaxy J7. So unless you are a T-Mobile customer, your smartphone will not receive the update. Notably, the eligible Samsung Galaxy J7 is being updated directly to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The update also includes a security patch.

Another interesting thing is that the carrier's Galaxy S7/S7 Edge and Galaxy S8/S8 Plus haven't been updated to Android 7.0 Nougat yet. Anyway, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Samsung Galaxy J7 carries the firmware version J700TUVU3BQI5.

Android Nougat will come with features like split-screen multitasking, more customizable quick settings, improved Google keyboard, enhanced notifications and recent applications window extended battery life etc.

Besides this, the addition of the Quick Reply feature will let users reply from the notification bar itself without opening any app. Under the hood, Google also incorporated new and improved features that would result in a better device performance and battery life. So in simple words, the overall user experience will be improved to a great extent.

The 2016 model of the Samsung Galaxy J7 had received the Android Nougat update back in August. While this one is also eligible for receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update, the original Galaxy J7 will have to be content with Android Nougat.

That being said, we don't know when the Nougat update will be rolled out to all the Samsung Galaxy J7 phones.

