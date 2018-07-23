Samsung Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 crosses 2 million sales in India

Samsung launched its Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 smartphones in India back in May. The Galaxy J8 went on sale last month in the country. Now the company has announced that both the smartphone have crossed 2 million units in sales. The company claimed that both the handset received a huge demand and attracted 50,000 customers a day.

Galaxy J8 and J6 both come with Chat-over-Video, this is a feature which was developed in Samsung R&D centre, Noida. This feature doesn't interrupt users while watching a video content on the smartphone by ensuring that the video keeps playing on that it shows a transparent keyboard for uninterrupted chatting.

Both Galaxy J8 and J6 sports Samsung's signature Infinity Design philosophy, giving users nearly 15% more display area without increasing the overall size of the device. Galaxy J8 and J6 come with extremely thin bezels. The Super AMOLED display delivers an 18.5:9 aspect ratio that provides an end to end viewing experience and more browsing space. Galaxy J8 also sports advanced dual rear camera that delivers a unique camera experience. The dual camera delivers Samsung's flagship 'Live Focus' feature, where users can bring sharp focus to the foreground while blurring out the background. Users can adjust the level of background blur both before and after clicking a shot.

On the optical front, the Galaxy J6 has a 13-megapixel rear camera setup and on the front, it sports an 8-megapixel front camera, both with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture. On the other hand, the Galaxy J8 comes with dual camera setup on the back with a 16MP camera sensor with an LED flash along with a secondary 5MP rear camera to capture portrait shots with bokeh effects. On the front, it has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video call. Both the phones come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back panel and also feature face unlock.

Galaxy A6+ is available at INR 23,990 while Galaxy A6 64GB and 32GB are available at INR 20,990 and 19,990 respectively. Galaxy J8 is available at INR 18,990 and Galaxy J6 64GB and 32GB are available at INR15, 990 and INR 13,990 respectively.

Source