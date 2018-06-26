Samsung Galaxy J8 to go on pre-order in India on June 28

Samsung is all set to launch a mid-range smartphone soon in the Indian market. The company announced a slew of budget smartphones in the Galaxy J and Galaxy A series lately. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to take over this segment with another smartphone, which is the Galaxy J8. A new teaser posted by Samsung Mobile India's Twitter handle shows that the Galaxy J8 could be released in India in a few more days.

The tweet comes with a teaser video showing the camera specifications and features of the Galaxy J8. From the teaser, it can be seen that the smartphone will arrive with a dual-camera module at its rear with 16MP and 5MP sensors. Also, the camera is said to arrive with features such as Live focus ready and Background Blur. Undoubtedly, it is quite interesting to see the background blur capabilities on affordable smartphones.

The tweet by Samsung hints that we are just three days away from the release of this smartphone. Given that the tweet was posted on Monday, we can make out that the Galaxy J8 could be released in India on June 28.

Samsung Galaxy J8 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J8 boasts of a 6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a screen resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, this smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, the smartphone from Samsung arrives with dual rear cameras as mentioned above along with software-based AI features such as AI scene detection. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture. The device features a 3500mAh battery under its hood.

The Galaxy J8's front flash is capable of adjusting the brightness. The smartphone arrives with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature too.

Given these details, we expect the Galaxy J8 to be an impressive mid-range smartphone. But it remains to be seen how it will compete with the Chinese counterparts dominating the Indian market.