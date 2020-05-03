Samsung Galaxy M01 Bags Certification Via FCC; Launch Seems Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M01 is likely to hit the shelves anytime soon as a new budget device by the company. The device has bagged its certification via Wi-Fi Alliance and has also been spotted at Geekbench. Recently, its primary hardware details were also tipped by the Google Play Console listing. Now, the device has got certified from another popular mobile authentication website, suggesting an upcoming launch.

As per the FCC database, the upcoming Galaxy M01 will be equipped with a similar set of hardware as the Galaxy A01. But, both units will have different battery unit. While the Galaxy A01 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery unit, the Galaxy M01 is said to debut with a bigger 4,000 mAh battery. Also, the device will be launched with a dual SIM slot.

Besides the battery, the FCC listing doesn't specifically note the hardware details and only hints that the device could arrive as the refreshed Galaxy A01. Some schematic diagrams have also been shared on the mobile authentication platform.

The diagram confirms the presence of a dual-camera setup at the rear positioned vertically on the top left corner. It seems that the device will accommodate the USB charging slot at the bottom, while the 3.5mm headphone jack at the top.

The Galaxy M01's recent listing on Google Play Console suggested an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The listing also confirmed a waterdrop style notch which will be accommodating the selfie camera. The image shared on the website showed a thick bezel design.

Samsung is said to pack the Galaxy M01 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 entry-level chipset. The same has been confirmed via Google Play Console. The processor will be accompanied by Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB RAM. Its storage capacity details are at large, but we can expect at least 32GB native storage.

The Galaxy M01's Geekbench listing suggested Android 10 OS. We can expect the company to layer it with a new custom OneUI skin. While the FCC documentation has revealed a bigger 4,000 mAh battery unit, it doesn't reveal if there will be any fast charging support. Also, there is no information available on its arrival, but some information should arrive soon.

