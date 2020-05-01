Samsung Galaxy M01 Stops By Google Play Console; Key Specifications Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M01 is the next budget smartphone expected by the company to hit the shelves. The device has visited the leaks factory a couple of times. It has also paid a visit to the mobile benchmark website Geekbench where some if its primary hardware features were revealed. Now, the device has been spotted at Google Play Console where some more details on its internals have been revealed.

As per the Google Play Console listing, the Samsung Galaxy M01 will be launched with an HD+ display that will offer 720 x 1520 pixels and a screen density of 320 DPI. The display type is unknown, but the possibility of it being an LCD panel is highly likely. The image shared shows a waterdrop notch and thick bezels design (specifically the chin).

The listing further suggests that the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC will power the upcoming Samsung smartphone paired with Adreno 505 GPU. The device is said to arrive with a 3GB RAM configuration. Its storage capacity is unknown, but at least a 32GB storage capacity is what makes sense.

It is currently unknown if the company has any plans on launching this device in multiple RAM and storage configurations. The Samsung Galaxy M01's Google Play Console listing is limited to the aforementioned hardware details.

There is no mention of what kind of camera features to expect and also the capacity of the battery that will drive the unit. But, the handset has stopped by Geekbench with the SM-M015G model number running on Android 10 OS. The handset is likely to come pre-loaded with a new custom One UI skin.

Notably, the Geekbench listing suggested a 2GB RAM configuration instead of a 3GB RAM option tipped via Google Play Console. This makes us believe that we might see more than one variant at the launch.

In the benchmark performance, the Galaxy M01 managed to score 856 points, while in the multi-core test the device logged 3327 points. As of now, its arrival details are at large, but, it shouldn't be long until we come across some details on the same.

