Samsung Galaxy M01 Now Available At Rs. 8,399 Via Amazon: Should You Buy?
Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy M01 smartphone in the country. The entry-level smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,999 at the time of launch. However, the company has now introduced discounts on the smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy M01 New Price, Availability And Colour
After the discount, the smartphone is now available at Rs. 8,399, which means Samsung is providing a discount of Rs. 600. In fact, the smartphone is already listed on Amazon with a new price of Rs. 8,399. The sale is scheduled for tomorrow, August 17, 2020. The Samsung Galaxy M01 handset is available in three color options, such as red, blue, and black.
Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity display along with a 720 x 1,520 resolution. It handset also has a waterdrop notch at the top. On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy M01 features a dual- rear camera setup at the back. It includes a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front side of a smartphone consists of a 5MP camera for selfies.
Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M01 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. It has 3GB+32GB of storage. The handset runs Android 10 operating system with One UI 2.0 skin on top. Further, the Samsung Galaxy M01 smartphone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery. It also has all standard connectivity options. It includes Bluetooth, a micro USB port, GPS, FM Radio, 3.5 mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi.
Samsung Might Produce Some Smartphones In India
Meanwhile, the company is likely to bring some of its smartphone production lines from Vietnam to India under the PLI scheme introduced by the government. "Samsung is likely to diversify its production lines for making smartphones to India under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme, and this will have an impact in its existing capabilities across various countries like Vietnam," sources close to the development were quoted by Economic Times.
