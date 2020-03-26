Samsung Galaxy M01 With Android 10 Spotted At Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Website News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this month, a new Samsung Galaxy M smartphone was spotted out in the wild. The device dubbed Galaxy M01 is another affordable device that has been spotted at Geekbench. Some of its specifications were listed at the benchmarking website's database. Now, the smartphone has cleared its certification which reiterates its software version. Details are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets Certified Online

The Samsung Galaxy M01 has bagged its certification via Wi-Fi Alliance in the US. The mobile certification website has listed two model numbers - SM-M015F/DS and SM-M015G/DS. A report via MSP suggests these are different variants of the upcoming Galaxy M01. However, it is currently a mystery what kind of hardware differences does both models have.

The alleged Galaxy M01's Wi-Fi Alliance listing suggests support for single-band 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi b/g/n network support. This indicates that the device will indeed carry an affordable price tag, considering the majority of the premium smartphones offer dual-band Wi-Fi network support.

In addition to the Wi-Fi connectivity, the Galaxy M01's online listing confirms the Android 10 OS. This is likely to be wrapped under Samsung's custom One UI skin. Besides the aforementioned details, the listing doesn't shed any light on the hardware.

But, the device was earlier spotted running on an octa-core processor with a 2.02GHz clock speed on Geekbench. It also suggested 2GB RAM configuration and Android 10 OS as the Wi-Fi Alliance listing. It scored 856 and 3327 points in the single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench respectively. The details on its display, camera, and battery are at large, but we should get some details soon.

