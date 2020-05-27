Samsung Galaxy M01s Confirmed Under Development Via Wi-Fi Alliance News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung introduced the Galaxy 'M' series last year to take on the Chinese brands that have been dominating the budget smartphone segment in recent times. The company has already introduced multiple devices in this series until now and have a few lined up for launch in the coming days. The Galaxy M01 is one of those devices which is expected to arrive sometime soon. Now, a new variant dubbed Galaxy M01s has appeared online.

The Samsung Galaxy M01s are confirmed to be under development by Wi-Fi Alliance. The device has cleared its certification from the mobile authentication platform with the SM-017F model number. Previously, it stopped by the mobile benchmark website Geekbench bearing the same model number. Sadly, the Wi-Fi Alliance listing doesn't reveal much about its hardware; except for the single-band Wi-Fi support.

Notably, some hardware features were hinted by the Geekbench database. According to the benchmark website, the Galaxy M01s will arrive with the octa-core MediaTek MT6762V/WB chipset. This chipset is also known as the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The listing suggested that the handset will arrive with Android Pie OS and ship with 3GB RAM.

While the device has started making appearances online, it is unknown if the company plans on bringing it into the market anytime soon. However, Samsung is gearing up to refresh the Galaxy M series once again with the launch of the Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy M11. Both the devices will be heading to the Indian market soon.

Notably, the latter has already debuted in the international market. Off late, Samsung has been focusing majorly on both the Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series. Several devices in both lineups have been launched catering to the budget and the mid-range segment.

Samsung has been equipping the devices in this series with some good set of internals, keeping their price on the lower end of the spectrum. The upcoming Galaxy M smartphones are also expected to arrive with decent hardware and a reasonable price tag.

