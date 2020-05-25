Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 India Launch Date Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is gearing up to launch new smartphones in the affordable entry-level and mid-range market segments in India. The company is lining up the Galaxy M and Galaxy A devices for buyers interested in upgrading their smartphones without shelling out a lot of money on the same. Having said that, recent reports have hinted that the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 could arrive soon in the country.

Recently, we came across reports suggesting that the Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51 could be launched soon in India. These devices were said to be launched this week or early in June. Now, the same source, 91mobiles citing retail sources has reported that the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 could be launched in India in the first week of June. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M11 unveiled back in March this year.

Furthermore, the report adds that the Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 could be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India. And, it adds that these devices will be up for sale on both online and offline channels across the country.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 has already been announced with a 6.4-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. It uses a Snapdragon 450 SoC, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space, and a 5000mAh battery.

The smartphone flaunts a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie camera sensor as well. The other goodies that are a part of the Samsung Galaxy M11 include Android 10 topped with OneUI, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, and standard connectivity features.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is yet to be announced but rumors point out at the presence of a 5.71-inch HD+ TFT display, a Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space along with expandable storage support. It is likely to run Android topped with One UI and feature a dual-camera setup with 13MP and 2MP sensors. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is likely to feature a 5MP selfie camera sensor, and a 4000mAh battery and miss out on a fingerprint sensor.

Given that the Galaxy M01 will be an entry-level offering, it could be a rival to the other devices in the same price category as the Redmi 8A and Realme C3. We can get to know more details in the coming days as it is said to be launched as early as next week.

Best Mobiles in India