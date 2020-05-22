Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51 India Launch Details, Camera Specs Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has been launching several new smartphones in the Indian market. Now, it looks like two new affordable smartphones in the Galaxy M series are all set to arrive in the Indian market. Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51.

As per a report by 91mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is all set to be launched in the country sometime soon. It is said that the Samsung smartphone could be launched in the country as early as late May or early June.

And, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is said to be launched sometime in late June but it is believed that the smartphone might not arrive until late June or early July as the company is said to be facing slow production due to the lockdown restrictions.

Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51 Details

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will be the sequel to the Galaxy M31 launched earlier this year. On the other hand, the Galaxy M51 will be a new device in the lineup. The report adds that both these smartphones come with quad-camera modules featuring a 64MP primary sensor.

For now, the details regarding the specifications of these upcoming Samsung smartphones are scarce. We can expect the Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51 to have a 64MP primary Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is seen in many affordable and premium smartphones launched of late.

On the contrary, the leaked render of the Galaxy M51 that emerged online earlier this year showed the presence of triple cameras at the rear. Both these smartphones are expected to arrive with mid-range specifications except for the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy M51. Only an official confirmation can help us understand more about the upcoming Samsung smartphones.

In addition to this report, recently SamMobile hinted that two upcoming Samsung smartphones are likely to ship with 128GB storage space. The low-end variant is likely to have 64GB storage space. These smartphones are believed to run Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. We can expect further details to be revealed in the coming days.

