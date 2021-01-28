ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy M02: India Launch Date, Expected Price And More

    By
    |

    We have been coming across rumors and speculations regarding the Samsung Galaxy M02 for quite some time. While we yet to know when the device will be unveiled, it looks like the launch of the Samsung smartphone is nearing in India. Well, the Galaxy M02 has been listed on Amazon India revealing its key specs and launch date.

    Samsung Galaxy M02: India Launch Date, Expected Price And More

     

    Notably, the listing on the online retailer confirming the launch date and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M02 comes just days after its support page went live in India. Now, we get to know more about its specifications and possible pricing.

    Samsung Galaxy M02 India Launch

    Going by the listing on Amazon India, the Samsung Galaxy M02 will be unveiled on February 2, 2021 at 1 PM. There is no word regarding the exact pricing of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. However, the Amazon listing suggests that the Galaxy M02 will be priced under Rs. 7,000. In that case, the Samsung Galaxy M02 will be among the most affordable smartphones from the company.

    Samsung Galaxy M02 Complete Specifications

    When it comes to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M02 is listed to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display and get the power from a dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. The processor will be coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Running Android 10 topped with OneUI, the Samsung Galaxy M02 is listed to sport standard connectivity aspects including Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE and a USB Type-C port.

    For imaging, the upcoming budget smartphone from Samsung is listed to sport dual cameras at the rear - a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, it will have a 5MP selfie camera sensor. A 5000mAh battery will power the Samsung Galaxy M02 but it might miss out on fast charging support given its price point. While the Amazon listing hasn't missed out on any many detail, we can get to know all aspects of the device next week.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X