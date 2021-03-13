Samsung Galaxy M02 Price Hiked By Rs. 500; Should You Still Buy It? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy M02 was launched last month in the country. The phone is available in two storage configurations and the price starts at Rs. 6,999. Now, as per a retail source via 91mobiles, the price of the Galaxy M02 has increased by Rs. 500. Both variants of the Samsung Galaxy M02 are listed on Amazon and the company's website with the new price. Besides, the new price is also applicable for offline stores as well.

So, if you are planning to buy the Galaxy M02, you need to spend Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model, Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black, Blue, Red, and Gray color options.

Samsung Galaxy M02: What Does It Offer?

The latest budget Galaxy M02 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the device runs the entry-level Mediatek MT6739 quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz which is capable of handling normal day-to-day usage. The 32GB native storage of the Galaxy M02 can be expanded up to 1TB with help of a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to the software, the handset ships with Android 10-based One UI custom skin out-of-the-box. Furthermore, a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device that supports standard 10W charging. You can get a dual-rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy M02 for photography that includes a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and videos, the phone sports a 5MP sensor at the front.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port for charging and data sync. Dimension-wise, the handset measures 164.0 x 75.9 x 9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M02: Is Worth The Money?

The Galaxy M02 offers all the decent features that an entry-level phone should offer. For an asking price of Rs. 7,499 you get a huge 5,000 mAh battery, larger screen, expandable storage option, and so on. Putting all this together, it can be said that for first-time buyers or if you want a phone for normal usage like calling, messaging then the Galaxy M02 might be for you.

