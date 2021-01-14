Samsung Galaxy M02s India Sale Slated For January 19 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung announced the budget Galaxy M02s last week in the country. However, the company did not reveal the exact sale date at the launch. Now, the Amazon page reveals the sale date of the device which has been set for January 19. The handset comes in Black, Blue, and Red color options and will be available for purchase on Amazon, Samsung.com, and retail outlets as well.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy M02s will cost Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy M02s: Features

The Samsung Galaxy M02s can be a good pick for budget-conscious users or first-time buyers which can handle daily usage without any issue. As far as features are concerned, the device runs the octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The 64GB of internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Upfront, the Galaxy M02s a 6.5-inch (720 x 1,560 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD with a waterdrop-style notch. A huge 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device with 15W fast charging support which can be a plus point for buyers in this segment. Coming to the software, the Samsung Galaxy M02s runs Android 10-based One UI custom skin on top.

For imaging, you can get a triple camera setup at the rear which includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, there is a 5MP selfie camera at the front which is placed in a tiny notch. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right side; however, it does not feature any physical fingerprint sensor.

For connectivity, the Galaxy M02s supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Lastly, it measures 9.1mm thick and weighs 196 grams.

Best Mobiles in India