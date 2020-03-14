Samsung Galaxy M11 NCC Listing Shows Possible Design Via Live Images

Since the launch of the Galaxy M series smartphones back in early 2019, the company has been witnessing enough success. These affordable and feature-rich smartphones have helped the company regain its lost market share. And, the company is gearing up to launch next-generation models as well.

Samsung Galaxy M11 NCC Listing

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy M11 received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification and was also spotted at the Google Play Console listing. Following the same, the device has been certified by the Taiwanese certification agency NCC.

As per the NCC certification listing, the Galaxy M11 is seen to carry the model number SM-M115F/DSN. The listing reveals a set of images that show the design from all angles and it's key details, claims MySmartPrice.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Design Leaks

The images leaked by the NCC certification database shows that the smartphone will arrive with a triple-camera setup at the rear and a punch-hole display. If this turns out to be true, then the Galaxy M11 could be the cheapest smartphone to feature a punch-hole cutout at the top left of the display.

From the leaked images, it is clearly seen that the upcoming Samsung smartphone could arrive with a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear. And, the speaker grille and USB Type-C port are seen at the bottom while the 3.5mm headphone jack is seen at the top. The power button and volume rocker are clearly visible at the right of the smartphone while the left edge appears to house the SIM tray.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Leaked Specs

Moving onto the certification documents, the image of the battery has been leaked suggesting that there could be a 5000mAh battery along with support for 15W fast-charging technology. The other rumored specifications of the Galaxy M11 include 32GB of internal storage space, Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0, 3GB RAM and a Snapdragon 450 SoC.

However, these are based on leaks and speculations and there is no concrete information for now. Until there is an official confirmation from Samsung, we cannot come to any sort of conclusion regarding the Galaxy M11.