Samsung Galaxy M11 Spotted On Google Play Store; Launch Imminent

Google might have spilled the beans for Samsung with its latest antic. The Samsung Galaxy M11 was spotted on the Play Store's list of supported devices. A report by TechieJerry reveals the render of the new Samsung smartphone along with the specifications. It should be noted that Samsung is yet to officially announce the Galaxy M11.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications Revealed

The Google Play Console listing has revealed a couple of specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M11. We now know that it features a punch-hope display with narrow bezels surrounding the screen. Like many Android smartphones, the volume rockers and the power key are placed on the right side of the smartphone.

The Google listing further confirms that the Samsung Galaxy M11 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset with Adreno 605 graphics. This means that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will likely be a budget smartphone. It will have a 4GB RAM and run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

There are a lot of details about the smartphone unknown yet. For one, we don't know the display size of the Galaxy M11 and if it'll feature an OLED or LCD panel. However, the listing notes that it supports 720 x 1560 pixels resolution and will offer an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Launch

The Samsung Galaxy M11 might be launching soon as it was spotted multiple times like Thailand's NBTC certification website and the Wi-Fi alliance database. As the name suggests, the Galaxy M11 will be the upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy M10s launched last year. Also, these reports have revealed that the smartphone will ship with a new violet color variant.

In other news, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M21 smartphone on March 16. The Galaxy M21 will feature an Infinity-U notch on the 6.4-inch display. Speculations note that most of the specs have been borrowed from the Samsung Galaxy M30Ss and could include a 48MP primary camera, Exynos 9611 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.

