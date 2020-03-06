Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy 20+ India Sale Starts Today: Price And Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 series in India a month ago and the smartphones were up for pre-orders soon after the launch. Now, the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ are finally making its way to the Indian market. The company is also offering a bunch of offers with the first sale of the Galaxy S20 smartphones. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy S20 And Galaxy S20+ Sale Time And Offer

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will be up for sale at Rs. 66,999 for the base variant with 128GB of storage. The smartphone will be available for grabs in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray color options. While the Galaxy S20+ is listed for Rs. 73,999. The smartphone will be available with similar color options like the Galaxy S20 except for the Cloud Pink color.

Under the launch offer, the company is offering a no-cost EMI option with an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 on both smartphones. Samsung is also offering its Care+ plan at a discounted price of Rs. 1,999. Its accidental damage and liquid damage protection plan will cover damage cost. Meanwhile, the company is offering Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 1,999 with the purchase of the Galaxy S20 or the S20+.

Besides, Jio is also providing 1-year additional unlimited services with its Rs. 4,999 annual plan which is around 700GB data without any FUP. The one who pre-ordered any of the Galaxy S20 smartphones will get the delivery of the smartphone today which is an added benefit for users who have pre-ordered the phone after the launch.

Also do note that the 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ will be available for sale only with 12GB RAM, the storage of both the devices can be expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is still up for pre-order on the company's official website with a price tag of Rs. 92,999. It will be up for sale in Single Cosmic Black color option in the country.

