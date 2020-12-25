Samsung Galaxy M12 Clears Another Certification Ahead Of Launch: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone is expected to arrive sometime soon. The device has cleared several certifications already and some of its features are known. The handset recently bagged BIS certification which confirms its India launch as well. The device has cleared yet another certification which hints at an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Certified Again

The Galaxy M12 has cleared its certification from NBTC in Thailand. The handset has cleared its certification with the same model number. This suggests an imminent launch in the international market.

The NBTC certification website doesn't reveal any of the key features of the handset. The leaks in the past have given some insight into the hardware. The device is speculated to launch with the Exynos 850 processor.

The chipset details have been tipped by the Geekbench database. The processor has been tipped to be paired up with 3GB RAM. The handset is further expected to ship with the Android 11 OS. The interface is likely to be the OneUI.

As of now, the storage configuration of the handset is unannounced. We are yet to get details on the remaining hardware such as the display and the camera specifications.

However, the device is expected to launch with a bigger 6,000 mAh battery unit. There could be fast charging support as well. The company is yet to start teasing the handset officially. The official launch date is also yet to be announced. Since the device has cleared several certifications in recent times, we can expect its arrival probably in the first half of 2021. Its availability would likely be on both online as well as offline platforms.

