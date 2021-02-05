Samsung Galaxy M12 Leak Reveals Triple-Camera Setup And Wallpapers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Samsung is all set to unveil several Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones. One of the upcoming smartphones that have been hitting the rumor mills quite often is the Samsung Galaxy M12. As its name indicates, it is believed to be a budget smartphone, which is expected to be unveiled soon.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Camera Specs Leak

A recent report by Nils Ahrensmeier of TechnikNews.net reveals the details regarding the Samsung Galaxy M12's camera and wallpapers. Going by the same, the upcoming smartphone is believed to carry the codename Lottie. It is said to flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear featuring a S5KGM2 48MP primary camera sensor.

Goin by the early renders of the Samsung Galaxy M12 revealed by Onleaks, it looks like the device will flaunt a quad-camera setup at its rear along with an LED flash unit. Notably, the tipster mentioned that there will be up to four lenses.

If the information shared by Nils is genuine, then the smartphone will come with a 13MP ultra-wide camera lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, it could come with an 8MP selfie camera sensor too.

As of now, none of these details are officially confirmed and we need to wait for further reports to know more regarding the upcoming Galaxy M12. So, we need to take the suggestion of an ultra-wide camera lens with a pinch of salt for now.

Galaxy M12 Wallpapers Tipped

Besides the camera details, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy M12's official wallpapers have also been leaked. Those who are curious to know what these wallpapers might look like, here is the download link to get them.

What Else We Can Expect?

Detailing on the Samsung Galaxy M12, it looks like the smartphone will arrive with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and get the power from an Exynos 850 SoC that could be teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage space. The other aspects that we have come across via rumors and leaks include a 6000mAh battery and Android 11 topped with One UI.

