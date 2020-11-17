Samsung Galaxy M12 3D Renders, Key Specs Emerge Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In recent times, Samsung has gained a part of the lost market share in the affordable price category in India with its Galaxy M series smartphones. These smartphones are priced competitively and pack enough features that make them stiff rivals to bestsellers from other brands. One of the upcoming Samsung smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy M12.

In a recent development, the 3D renders of the Samsung Galaxy M12 have been leaked online via Steve (@Onleaks) via Voice. The 3D renders of this smartphone that is in the pipeline also reveals the display specs and dimensions of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Details

Firstly, the tipster reveals that Samsung might launch the Galaxy M12 early in 2021. However, the company is yet to confirm the same and he isn't sure about the moniker. The tipster hints that the company might opt for different names based on the region.

Moving on to the renders, the 3D renders shared by him show the display and a rear panel that are quite similar to what we have seen in the previous leak. There appears to be a similar squircle camera arrangement with four sensors and an LED flash unit beneath the module. Also, the rear panel seems to have a unique dual-textured design along with a glossy bottom and a striped top. This seems to be the design of the Google Pixel smartphone but in reverse.

Furthermore, the leaked renders show the power button along with an inbuilt fingerprint sensor as well as volume buttons at the right. It also shows a SIM card tray to the left as seen in the previous leak. At the bottom, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is likely to have a 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker ports and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Key Specs Leak

When it comes to the key specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M12 appears to bestow a 6.5-inch flat Infinity-V display. This is quite different from the previous report hinting at a 6.7-inch display. The other aspect revealed by the tipster shows that the upcoming Samsung smartphone could carry the dimensions 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm. What's notable is that the dimensions of the Galaxy M12 could be relatively thinner than its predecessor the Galaxy M11, which measures 9mm. The tipster notes that the device could measure 10mm taking the camera bump into consideration.

The other aspects that are hinted about the Samsung Galaxy M12 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This makes us beleive that the smartphone could arrive with an LCD display to keep the costs low.

Given that the tipster has a good record in revealing details of upcoming smartphones, the details regarding the Samsung Galaxy M12 are believed to be likely true. However, until there is any further confirmation regarding the same from the company, we need to wait for further speculations.

