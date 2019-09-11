Samsung Galaxy A, Galaxy M Series To Become More Affordable This Festive Season News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy M series have another reason to attract potential buyers. The upcoming festive season will see a drop in price for both Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. It looks like Samsung is all set to cash in on the upcoming festive season with the price cut on its affordable lineup of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy M Series Price Cut

Samsung is keen on generating Rs. 3,000-crore business during the festive season that spreads across 5 weeks in India. Samsung plans to create a record sale of 2 million Galaxy M smartphones, 91mobiles speculates. Moreover, Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A50 have already made sales records in the first half of 2019, another reason for Samsung to slash the prices.

Samsung Galaxy A10 alone has shipped 13.4 million units during the first half of 2019. The sales record places the smartphone just behind iPhone XR. Right behind Galaxy A10 is the Galaxy A50, which has shipped nearly 12 million handsets. These two smartphones are followed by Galaxy A30, which has shipped as many as 9.2 million smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A10 is powered by an Exynos 7884 octa-core chipset and comes with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display and HD+ resolution. The smartphone is equipped with 2GB RAM and a 32GB expandable memory. You'll find a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy A10 carries an average 3,400mAh battery. The Galaxy A50 doesn't have a fingerprint sensor. However, it hasn't diminished the smartphone's popularity!

While the rumors speculate the price drop for the Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy M series, there's still no exact information regarding which of the Samsung Galaxy handsets will get a price cut. Considering the millions of shipping over the first half of 2019, it looks like Samsung is set to break its sales records in the upcoming weeks. If you're thinking of buying a new Samsung Galaxy A series or Galaxy M series smartphone, this might be the right time!

