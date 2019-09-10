Samsung Galaxy M10s Tipped To Launch In India Before Diwali News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Samsung has confirmed that it will unveil its new Galaxy M10s handset before Diwali in India. While the company is gearing for the launch event, it has listed the phone's manual on its website with a model number as SM-M107F_DS. Furthermore, the listing suggests that the device will have an Infinity- V display, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port.

More Revealed Specifications

The Galaxy M10s's manual shows the smartphone with a Super AMOLED display panel along with a face unlock feature. It will have a dual-rear camera setup. The manual further shows that the handset will come with a proximity and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other detected specs include a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, a dedicated microSD card slot, and Dolby Atmos audio system.

It is going to arrive with a dual rear camera setup including a wide-angle shooter. Lastly, the device will pack a 4,000 mAh battery. As far as price is confirmed, the company's official said that the mobile phone will be available under Rs. 10,000.

According to the previous listing, the device might get shipped with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It would get powered by the Exynos 7885 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM. And, it is rumored to feature Wi-Fi b/g/n with 2.4GHz band support.

Other Smartphone Launches In India

The Galaxy M30s and A50s would arrive in the country before the Galaxy M10s. Other than that, the M30s would come with a 6.40-inch touchscreen display, Samsung Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a 6,000 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support. It is believed to have a 48MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera setup, along with a 24MP selfie snapper.

On the other hand, the A50s was launched outside India with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It is powered by an octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage. Its rear cameras match the M30s', while it has a 32MP front camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

(Source)

