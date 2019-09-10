ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Coming Soon With Massive 6,000mAh Battery And 18W Fast Charging Support

    By
    |

    The Samsung Galaxy M30s will soon be hitting the Indian market. Amazon India has announced that the smartphone will be available on September 18 with some interesting features. Among them are a gigantic 6,000mAh battery, an 18W fast charging support and a triple camera set-up at the rear.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Coming Soon With Massive 6,000mAh Battery

     

    Samsung Galaxy M30s: Monster Battery And Upgraded Primary Shooters

    More and more details have been spilling out after the Samsung Galaxy M30s popped up on the TEENA list. It was confirmed at the aforementioned site that the Samsung Galaxy M30s would have an 18W charging support. Considering the mighty 6,000mAh battery, a superfast charging support was certainly expected.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s will sport a triple camera set-up at the rear that will come with a 48 megapixel sensor. Others include an 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5 megapixel depth sensor. As for the selfie camera, Samsung has installed a 24 megapixel front camera that's located in the teardrop notch.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s: What To Expect

    Other specs of the Samsung Galaxy M30s noted in the TEENA listing include a 6.4 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. You also have the option to choose either a 4GB or a 6GB RAM that comes with an internal storage of 64 GB and 128 GB, respectively. There have been no updates regarding the processor yet, but speculations say it could be powered by Exynos 9611 SoC.

    When compared to the previous Samsung Galaxy M30, the Galaxy M30s has certainly doubled its features, with the battery and camera upgrade. The Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 15W fast charging support and a triple camera set-up of 13, 5 and 5 MP shooters. The upgraded features in the Samsung Galaxy M30s will certainly give Samsung a push in the aggressive smartphone market. The price of the smartphone hasn't been disclosed yet. Prior to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M30s on September 18, Samsung will also be launching its A-series with Samsung Galaxy A30s and A50s.

    samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 11:14 [IST]
