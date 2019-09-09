Samsung Galaxy M30s Massive Leak Reveals Complete Specifications News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has been going great with the launch of its M series smartphones. Following the success of this lineup, the company is gearing up to unveil the next-generation models with upgraded specifications. Already, we have been coming across reports regarding the Galaxy M30s. Now, its complete specifications have been revealed in a massive leak.

It is already known that the Galaxy M30s will see the light of the day on September 18. Similar to the other devices in the Samsung Galaxy M series launched previously, this one will also be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon. Making this evident, Amazon India has listed a landing page for the upcoming Samsung smartphone revealing its key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Complete Specifications

Besides the Amazon listing, well-known Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal has posted a tweet shedding more light on the Galaxy M30s specifications. As per the tweet, the Samsung smartphone slated to be launched next week is believed to arrive with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is likely to arrive with triple cameras at the rear comprising a 48MP primary sensor with f/2/0 aperture, an 8MP secondary superwide lens, and a tertiary 5MP depth sensor.

The display sports an Infinity-U notch to house the 24MP selfie camera with support for AR Emoji. Running Android 9 Pie, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is likely to be launched in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Interestingly, there are claims that there will be a massive 6000mAh battery powering it from within. For now, there is no clarity regarding the processor powering the Galaxy M30s.

Our Take On Samsung Galaxy M30s

The render shared by the tipster as seen above shows the presence of a high screen-to-body ratio, a unique and unappealing camera arrangement at the rear and a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear. It is believed that this smartphone will be priced under Rs. 20,000 and will get the power from an Exynos 9611 SoC. It is also believed that there will be an upgraded variant of the Galaxy M10 with slightly improved specifications. If the Galaxy M30s is launched with improved specifications and affordable pricing, we can expect it to be a bestseller.

