Samsung Galaxy M30s Finally Gets Launch Date: 6000 mAh Battery, Triple Cameras Confirmed

Samsung's upcoming smartphone -- the Galaxy M30s has been in the limelight for quite some time now. Through various certifications sites and leaks, the majority of the specifications of the smartphone have already been known to us. Now, Amazon listing officially confirms the launch date of the Galaxy M30s.

According to the listing -- the Galaxy M30s will launch on September 16th at 12 noon in India. The listing also re-affirms some of the specifications of the smartphone.

Massive Battery Confirmed

The Galaxy M30s packs a 6000 mAh battery, the highest capacity battery that we have seen on a Samsung smartphone. Besides, the listing also confirms that the phone will come with a Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The Galaxy M30s will have a triple camera setup, making it the first phone in the M-series lineup to introduce a 48MP primary camera sensor in addition to an ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth sensor. The rear-panel has a physical fingerprint sensor as well.

The smartphone is most likely to run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top. In terms of build and design, and the device is expected to come with a polycarbonate build with a gradient finish. The device is expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and the USB Type-C port with 18W fast charging support.

Expected Price

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is likely to replace the M30. At least the base variant of the Galaxy M30s will be priced under Rs. 15,000, making it an affordable option with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Our Opinion On The Galaxy M30s

The smartphone market in India is filled with highly capable mid-tier smartphones, especially in the vicinity of Rs. 15,000. Though the Galaxy M30 was a great smartphone, the device did receive some amount of backlash due to its processor. Finally, the company might fix that issue by using the Exynos 9610 SoC, making the Galaxy M30s one of the best budget smartphones.

