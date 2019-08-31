Samsung Galaxy M30s Confirmed To Sport Triple-Rear Cameras, 3.5mm Audio Jack News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung seems to be working on multiple smartphones which are expected to go official sometime soon in coming months. Recently, the Galaxy A20s cleared Wi-Fi Alliance certification and the rumor mill also tipped the Galaxy M30s under development. Now, some of the renders of the Galaxy M30s has been confirmed online. Details are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy M30s Design And Renders Details:

Some industry sources have shared the renders of the Galaxy M30s with 91Mobiles and they corroborate with the previous leaks and rumors. The image shared showcases the rear and the side panel. While the front of the smartphone is not revealed, it is said to sport an Infinity-U display. Going by the images, the device will feature a curved-edge design and a gradient rear panel with a blueish tint.

The rear panel will accommodate a triple-lens setup aligned on the top-right corner with an LED flash. There will also be a fingerprint scanner on the back or security placed at the center. The device will accommodate the volume rockers and the power key on the right panel.

The 3.5mm audio port is placed at the bottom. That's all the industry sources have confirmed about the device. However, some previous leaks have revealed some other key hardware as well. Let's have a look at them:

Samsung Galaxy M30s Rumored Hardware And Software Features:

The Galaxy M30s is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U panel with a small waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The triple-lens camera is said to pack a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.

It might be powered by an Exynos 9610 SoC or Exynos 9611 SoC and come in two different configurations - 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. It is likely to ship with Android Pie-based One UI skin out-of-the-box.

Lastly, the leaks have suggested a massive 6,000mAh battery unit with quick charge support. While Samsung has not revealed any official launch date or pricing details, the device is likely to be priced between Rs. 15,000- Rs, 20,000. We will keep you posted with the latest information on the upcoming Galaxy A30s. So, stay tuned with us.

