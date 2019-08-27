Samsung Galaxy M30s Confirmed To Feature 48MP Primary Camera News oi-Vivek

Samsung announced its budget M series smartphones to take on Chinese contemporaries. As of now, the company has launched a total of four devices priced under Rs. 20,000. The company is now gearing up for the launch of its fifth phone in the M series -- the Galaxy M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications

In our previous report, we have covered that that Galaxy M30s will support dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi bands). Similarly, some other leaks have also suggested that the smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 9610 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Galaxy A50. The device is most likely to go official on September 2019.

Now, a new report suggests that the Galaxy M30s will feature a 48MP primary camera, making it the second Samsung phone to do so. The Galaxy M30 has a 13MP primary camera, and the company is most likely to use the Samsung GM-1 64MP camera sensor that is found on the Redmi Note 7S. Besides, some reports suggest that the device will come with a bigger battery with more than 5000 mAh capacity probably with support for fast charging.

The Galaxy M30 comes with a triple rear-camera setup and an AMOLED display, and the M30s is expected to feature the same. With a high-resolution cam, bigger battery, and a powerful processor, the smartphone might cost a bit more than the standard variant.

Our Opinion On The Galaxy M30s

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is most likely to replace the Galaxy M30. The upcoming model is expected to offer Android 9 Pie with One UI skin on top. The smartphone will have to compete against the devices like the Realme X, Redmi K20, Oppo K3, and the Vivo S1. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming Samsung devices.

Source

Best Mobiles in India