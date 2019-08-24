ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted Online With Dual-Channel Wi-Fi Support

    By
    |

    The Samsung Galaxy M30 is one of the most affordable smartphones with FHD+ resolution AMOLED display in India. However, the smartphone has received some backlash as the Exynos 7904 SoC that powers the device is not adequately powerful. There were several talks about the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M30s, and the same has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance site.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted Online With Dual-Channel Wi-Fi Support

     

    The Galaxy M30s comes with the model number SM-M307F. As per the listing, the smartphone supports dual-channel Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz), and the phone is fueled by a massive 6000 mAh battery, which is 20 percent larger than the one found on the standard model.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted Online With Dual-Channel Wi-Fi Support

    The listing also specifies that the Galaxy M30s will be powered by the Exynos 9610, the same processor that powers the Samsung Galaxy A50. It is speculated that the phone will also come with a triple camera setup with a dedicated ultra-wide-angle lens. The device is likely to come with Android 9 Pie OS with One UI custom skin on top.

    Samsung Galaxy M30 Quick Specs

    The Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch at the top. The smartphone has a polycarbonate back panel which houses the triple rear-camera setup and the fingerprint sensor.

    The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging (15W) via USB Type-C port and the smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is available in multiple color variants with a gradient finish.

     

    Our Opinion On The Samsung Galaxy M30s

    The Samsung Galaxy M30s is likely to replace the Galaxy M30. Considering the leaks, the smartphone brings in major upgrades in almost every department and is likely to be priced similar to the standard model. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy M30s.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 7:58 [IST]
