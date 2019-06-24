Samsung Galaxy M30s Color Options Leaked; India Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is working on a new variant of the Galaxy M30 smartphone. The upcoming device is the Galaxy M30s which has been spotted online via leaks. Recently, the smartphone was listed on Geekbench along with some key specifications. Now, some latest reports suggest the color variants of the Galaxy M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Color Options:

The standard Galaxy M30 is available in two color options including Black and Blue. The Galaxy M30s will likely be launched in three different colors- Black, Blue, and White. The company is expected to launch the device sometime soon in India. However, no specific timeline is available for the same.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Rumored Specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy M30s was listed with a model number SM-M307F on Geekbench. The smartphone was spotted running on Android Pie OS layered with One UI skin. The unit will be powered by an in-house Exynos 9610 processor accompanied by 4GB RAM.

As for the benchmark scores; the Galaxy M30s scored 1,680 points in the single-core test and 5,211 points in the multi-core test. This is an upgrade over the Exynos 7885 chipset on the standard Galaxy M30 smartphone. The device is said to be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The handset will offer improved cameras; however, the sensors remain unspecified. The device is likely to offer a triple-lens rear camera setup as the standard Galaxy M30. The Galaxy M30s might use a 5,000mAh battery unit with 15W fast charging support. The standard Galaxy M30 is also backed by the same battery.

What Do We Think Of The Galaxy M30s?

The Galaxy M30s leaked features point at noticeable upgrade over the Galaxy M30. The Galaxy M30s will run on a powerful processor than its predecessor. Also, it will ship with the latest Android version which was missing on the Galaxy M30.

Samsung is intensively working to improve the Galaxy M series. The upcoming Galaxy M30s is a good example of the same. With the company introducing good affordable smartphones, it should give the Chinese counterpart a tough time in the coming days.

