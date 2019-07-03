Samsung Galaxy M30s India Production Begins: Expected To Launch In August 2019 News oi-Vivek

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is one of the most affordable smartphones that you can buy in India with the FHD+ Super AMOLED display. We have previously heard that the company is gearing up for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M30s 9(model number SM-M307F), which is expected to offer better performance compared to the standard Galaxy M30.

Now, a new report from 91Mobiles suggests that Samsung has begun the manufacturing of the Samsung Galaxy M30s in India, in the Noida factory, and the smartphone is most likely to go official in the month of August.

A recent set of leaks hints that the Galaxy M30s will launch in new colors, including gradient blue, gradient black, and white colors. Similarly, the Galaxy M30. In terms of looks and overall design, the Galaxy M30s is most likely to mimic the Galaxy Galaxy M30 with a triple rear-camera setup and on the front of the display will house an infinity-U notch.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Possible Specifications

Considering the leaks and speculations, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is expected to be powered by the Exynos 9610 SoC, which powers the Samsung Galaxy A50. Compared to the Exynos 7904, the Exynos 9610 is expected to offer better CPU and GPU performance.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is expected to launch in two variants, where, the base variant will offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and the high-end variant will offer 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Just like the Galaxy M30, the Galaxy M30s is expected to come with a dedicated microSD card slot with dual nano-SIM card slots. Just like the Galaxy M30, the Galaxy M30s is most likely to feature a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port.

What Do We Think About The Galaxy M30s

For the asking price of Rs. 14,990, the Galaxy M30 is one of the best mid-tier smartphone available in India, and the only caveat that the smartphone has is the fact that it comes with a mediocre chipset. With a new chipset, the Galaxy M30s could be a tough mid-tier competitor against the Redmi and Realme smartphones.

