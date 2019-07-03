ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy M30s India Production Begins: Expected To Launch In August 2019

    By
    |

    The Samsung Galaxy M30 is one of the most affordable smartphones that you can buy in India with the FHD+ Super AMOLED display. We have previously heard that the company is gearing up for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M30s 9(model number SM-M307F), which is expected to offer better performance compared to the standard Galaxy M30.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s India Production Begins

     

    Now, a new report from 91Mobiles suggests that Samsung has begun the manufacturing of the Samsung Galaxy M30s in India, in the Noida factory, and the smartphone is most likely to go official in the month of August.

    A recent set of leaks hints that the Galaxy M30s will launch in new colors, including gradient blue, gradient black, and white colors. Similarly, the Galaxy M30. In terms of looks and overall design, the Galaxy M30s is most likely to mimic the Galaxy Galaxy M30 with a triple rear-camera setup and on the front of the display will house an infinity-U notch.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Possible Specifications

    Considering the leaks and speculations, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is expected to be powered by the Exynos 9610 SoC, which powers the Samsung Galaxy A50. Compared to the Exynos 7904, the Exynos 9610 is expected to offer better CPU and GPU performance.

    Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is expected to launch in two variants, where, the base variant will offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and the high-end variant will offer 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Just like the Galaxy M30, the Galaxy M30s is expected to come with a dedicated microSD card slot with dual nano-SIM card slots. Just like the Galaxy M30, the Galaxy M30s is most likely to feature a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port.

    What Do We Think About The Galaxy M30s

    For the asking price of Rs. 14,990, the Galaxy M30 is one of the best mid-tier smartphone available in India, and the only caveat that the smartphone has is the fact that it comes with a mediocre chipset. With a new chipset, the Galaxy M30s could be a tough mid-tier competitor against the Redmi and Realme smartphones.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue