Samsung Galaxy M30s Leak – Case Renders Show Possible Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Lately, we have been coming across reports regarding a new variant of the Galaxy M30. This new device is claimed to be an upgraded variant with improved specifications. Likely dubbed Samsung Galaxy M30s is believed to be positioned between the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M40 launched recently.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Case Renders Leak

The Samsung Galaxy M30s case renders have been leaked by a report showing the presence of dual cameras at the rear stacked vertically at the top left corner. Also, there is an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor on the top rear of the smartphone. Though the case renders have been leaked, it does not look like the official case renders.

Moreover, it could be fake as the Galaxy M30 launched earlier this year features triple cameras. Given that it is speculated to be an upgraded variant of the Galaxy M30, this one is also expected to flaunt triple cameras. Also, we can expect these to be fake as the design appears to be similar to what we have seen on Galaxy M20.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Expected Specs

We saw a leaked Geekbench listing of the smartphone of late showing what we can expect from it. The device appears to carry the model number SM-M307F. The listing shows that the upcoming Samsung smartphone comes with Android 9 Pie topped with the company's One UI. It is also seen to feature Exynos 9610 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Now, the case renders have been leaked.

These specifications and scores revealed by the latest benchmark listing is way beyond the ones of the Galaxy M30. The model that was launched earlier this year comes with Exynos 7885, which is no where near the Exynos 9610 SoC. Maybe, we can expect improved cameras at the front and rear of this upcoming Samsung smartphone and a 5000mAh battery, which the Galaxy M40 missed.

What We Think About Samsung Galaxy M30s

If it is an upgraded variant, then we can expect this upcoming Samsung smartphone to feature a triple cameras, an Infinity notch display of a kind to house the selfie camera and more. However, this a mere speculation and we need to wait for an official word regarding word regarding the same. Maybe we can expect better clarity regarding these in the coming weeks as further reports surface online.

Source

Best Mobiles in India