    Already, we know that Samsung is working on a slew of smartphones including the Galaxy M12. We have come across rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming Samsung smartphone as it surfaced in numerous reports and certification databases. Now, it looks like the launch of this smartphone could be imminent.

    Samsung Galaxy M12 Support Page Hints Imminent Launch In India

     

    The Samsung Galaxy M12 has already been certified by various regulatory websites such as BIS, FCC, WiFi Alliance and NBTC. Recently, it was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database revealing what we can expect from the smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy M12 Support Page

    Well, the support page for an upcoming smartphone has gone live on the Samsung India website. It shows that the device will carry the model number SM-F127G/DS. From the previous leaks, we get to know that this model number corresponds to that of the Galaxy M12. In addition to this, it is reported that the device has entered into mass production at the Noida factory.

    Samsung Galaxy M12: What To Expect

    As per the recent Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M12 could arrive with an Exynos 850 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and boot Android 11. The WiFi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG certification listings suggest that the smartphone might support Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 2.4GHz. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is believed to be launched as Galaxy F12 in select markets.

    A gigantic 7000mAh battery could power the device delivering ample backup to users. It could be paired with a fast-charging capability similar to what we have seen on previous Samsung smartphones.

    As of now, there is no word regarding the display, camera and other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M12. Also, the company is awaited to tease the launch of this smartphone officially. Given that it has been certified by numerous certification databases of late, we can expect the Galaxy M12 to arrive in early 2021. Similar to the existing Samsung smartphones available right now, we can expect this one to be made available via both the online and offline channels across the country.

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 13:23 [IST]
