Samsung Galaxy M20 Bluetooth certification points out at Exynos 7904 SoC

By now, it is known that Samsung is in plans to unveil a new lineup of smartphones called Galaxy M. We recently came across a report that the company will launch three smartphones under this lineup dubbed Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 sometime this month. Also, it was speculated that the Galaxy M20 will be launched ahead of the other models.

Now, the alleged Galaxy M20 has been spotted at the Bluetooth SIG website revealing some key details. Prior to this, the upcoming Samsung smartphone received the certification from Wi-Fi Alliance. We have also come across many leaks and speculations suggesting what we can expect from this device.

Samsung Galaxy M20 certification listings

As per the Bluetooth certification database, the Galaxy M20 will arrive with support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Furthermore, the listing shows that the device could be equipped with the company's Exynos 7904 SoC. For the uninitiated, the Exynos 7904 SoC is a chipset meant for the mid-range smartphones. It was unveiled at the Samsung Mobile Solutions Forum Event in September 2018.

Contradictory to this, the Wi-Fi certification database shows the use of Exynos 7884 and Exynos 7885 SoCs. This makes us believe that these could be variants of the device meant for different regions. It is also possible for these to be prototypes of the Samsung smartphone tested using older chipsets.

Rumored specifications

Previous reports have hinted the possible specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy M20. Going by the same, the smartphone is expected to make use of an Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. It is also said to flaunt a large 6-inch Infinity Display panel with a tall aspect ratio. What's interesting is that this smartphone is said to get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery.

As the Galaxy M series smartphones are believed to be entry-level and mid-range models that will replace the Galaxy On and Galaxy J series smartphones. Eventually, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country. However, we need to wait for Samsung to reveal an official word regarding the Galaxy M20.

