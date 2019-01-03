ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy M20 Bluetooth certification points out at Exynos 7904 SoC

More details regarding Galaxy M20 are out!

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    By now, it is known that Samsung is in plans to unveil a new lineup of smartphones called Galaxy M. We recently came across a report that the company will launch three smartphones under this lineup dubbed Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 sometime this month. Also, it was speculated that the Galaxy M20 will be launched ahead of the other models.

    Samsung Galaxy M20 Bluetooth certification hints at Exynos 7904 SoC

     

    Now, the alleged Galaxy M20 has been spotted at the Bluetooth SIG website revealing some key details. Prior to this, the upcoming Samsung smartphone received the certification from Wi-Fi Alliance. We have also come across many leaks and speculations suggesting what we can expect from this device.

    Samsung Galaxy M20 certification listings

    As per the Bluetooth certification database, the Galaxy M20 will arrive with support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Furthermore, the listing shows that the device could be equipped with the company's Exynos 7904 SoC. For the uninitiated, the Exynos 7904 SoC is a chipset meant for the mid-range smartphones. It was unveiled at the Samsung Mobile Solutions Forum Event in September 2018.

    Contradictory to this, the Wi-Fi certification database shows the use of Exynos 7884 and Exynos 7885 SoCs. This makes us believe that these could be variants of the device meant for different regions. It is also possible for these to be prototypes of the Samsung smartphone tested using older chipsets.

    Rumored specifications

    Previous reports have hinted the possible specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy M20. Going by the same, the smartphone is expected to make use of an Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. It is also said to flaunt a large 6-inch Infinity Display panel with a tall aspect ratio. What's interesting is that this smartphone is said to get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery.

     

    As the Galaxy M series smartphones are believed to be entry-level and mid-range models that will replace the Galaxy On and Galaxy J series smartphones. Eventually, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country. However, we need to wait for Samsung to reveal an official word regarding the Galaxy M20.

    Via: 91mobiles

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 21:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue