Samsung Galaxy M20 new firmware update improves charging speed

Samsung has started rolling out a new firmware update for its recently launched Galaxy M20 smartphone. Announced back in February 2019, the Galaxy M20 has already received a couple of updates. Last month, the smartphone received a firmware update which brought along the latest Android security patch along with it. The latest update, on the other hand, does not bring any major changes to the smartphone. However, it does bring along an improved user experience in the mix.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting the latest update via OTA (over-the-air). This is a standard procedure using which the firmware updates are rolled out for the smartphones. The update comes with a small file size of 73MB. It bumps the current firmware build of the Galaxy M20 to M205FDDU1ASD1.

As the update is released as an OTA, the notification for same will be available on the Galaxy M20 smartphones. If the notification does not make it to your device, you can check it manually. To check the update manually, you will need to visit the Settings menu and head to the Download updates option under Software update section.

As mentioned earlier, the update does not come with any key changes; however, the changelog suggests an improved charging performance. It is not specifically mentioned as to how the update improves the charging of the device. This means that the 5000mAh battery unit on the device should now offer a longer backup than earlier.

To recall, the Galaxy M20 comes in dual RAM and storage configurations. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 10,990. Whereas, the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage comes with a price label of Rs 12,990 in the Indian market.

