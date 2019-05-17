Samsung Galaxy M20 now available at a slashed price News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung Galaxy M20 up for sale in India with a price slash of Rs 1,000. All you need to know.

Earlier this year Samsung launched its Galaxy M20 in Indi and today the smartphone is once again going to sale. The company will conduct the sale on its official Samsung e-Store and Amazon India. So if you were planning to buy then this will be the best time to grab one. The company is offering a limited period price drop of Rs 1,000 on the Galaxy M20, apart from that the company is also offering some other deals on the smartphone which you don't want to miss.

Samsung Galaxy M20 price and offers

After the price cut, the Samsung Galaxy M20 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is listed for Rs 9,990 where the actual price of the phone is Rs 10,900. The sale price cute is also available for the 4GB RAM and 64GB which is up for sale at Rs 11,990.

Amazon is offering following offers on the Galaxy M20

You can avail exchange offer up to Rs 8,000.00 and also opt for the No-Cost EMI on all major credit cards and select debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.

Do note that No-cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000. Apart from that buyer can also avail 1500 Instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions.

Pay online and receive a flat cashback of INR 50by using coupon code CASHBCK50.

Samsung Galaxy M20 specification

Just to recall the Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V Display along with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen also carries a 19.5:9 aspect ratio along with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC, clubbed with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 3GB and 4GB RAM with 32GB and 64GB onboard storage which can be expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the phone offers a dual camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel camera sensor. At the front, it houses an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.