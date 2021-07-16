Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition India Launch Roundup: Expected Price, Specifications, And Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is all set to launch a new edition of the original Galaxy M21 dubbed the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition. The launch has been confirmed for July 21. Besides, some features of the upcoming smartphone have also been revealed which confirms the new edition will be different from the original Galaxy M21 which made its debut last year. Here's a quick roundup of everything we know about the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Launch Date, Sale

The launch is scheduled for July 21 at 12 PM (noon). The brand might not host any event for the upcoming smartphone, it will only be listed on the e-commerce site. The sale date of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is yet to be revealed. However, there is a chance the first sale will take place during the Amazon Prime Days Sale which will start on July 26.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Features: We Know So Far

Amazon's dedicated microsite for the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition reveals the features of the smartphone. The smartphone is confirmed to pack the same 6,000 mAh battery as the original Galaxy M21. The new edition will also sport the same 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a U-shaped notch.

The listing has not mentioned the chipset name and charging capabilities of the smartphone. We expect the same Samsung Exynos 9611 chipset and 15W charging. Further, the new edition could launch with Android 11 OS. Coming to the cameras, the Amazon teaser image confirms the camera module of Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be different from the original Galaxy M21. The camera module of the new edition will be divided into two parts.

Further, the microsite has confirmed the new edition will feature a 48MP triple camera where the main lens will be the upgraded ISOCELL GM2 sensor. The other two sensors are believed to be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MPsensor. Upfront, the phone might use the same 20MP sensor as its predecessor. Moreover, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be available in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black color options.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition: Expected Price In India

There are no details regarding the price of the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition. Considering the features, we expect the new edition will cost a bit more compared to the original Galaxy M21. The original model is currently selling starting at Rs. 13,999. So, we expect the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition could start at around Rs. 15,000. However, we will suggest you take this as speculations until official pricing comes out.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition: Better Than Competition?

Apart from the camera setup, the display and battery of the phone remain the same. So, there are a chance that other features like the chipset, connectivity features, and charging tech of the phone will be identical to the original model. Considering this, we can say missing the 5G connectivity can now be a drawback for the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition. Now, brands like Realme and Poco are offering 5G-enabled devices under Rs. 15,000 segment.

