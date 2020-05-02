Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy 50s Witness Price Slash: New Deals, Offers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

After the Indian government revised the GST rate, a lot of smartphone brands increased the price of their devices, including Samsung. However, Samsung has now dropped the price of two smartphones in India. The Samsung Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy A50s are now available with a cheaper price tag, which went live on Samsung's official Indian website.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Price Drop

The Samsung Galaxy M21 has received a price drop of Rs. 1,023 for the base variant. Originally, the smartphone was shipped for Rs. 14,222 for the base variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can now be bought for Rs. 13,199 via the Samsung official website. There are a few other variants of the Galaxy M21, which have also received a price cut.

The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant was priced Rs. 21,070 after the GST hike but is now available for Rs. 18,599. The 6GB RAM paired with a 128GB storage variant came with a price tag of Rs. 16,499 and is now available for Rs. 15,499.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a notch that houses the 20MP selfie camera. Other camera details include a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor forming a triple-camera module. The key feature of the Galaxy M21 is its massive battery of 6,000 mAh with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Price Slashed

Apart from the Galaxy M21, the Samsung Galaxy A50s has also received a price cut, which went live on the company's official Indian website. The Galaxy A50s has a price cut of Rs. 2,471. Now, the 4GB RAM paired with 128GB storage starts from Rs. 18,599 and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage start from Rs. 20,561.

Additionally, Samsung is offering a price cut and discounts with a couple of accessories. The Level U stereo headset is available for Rs. 2,800 if bought alongside the Samsung Galaxy A50s. Interested buyers can avail up to Rs. 6,339 off with the new price drop.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, but the operating panel works at a Full HD+ resolution. The Exynos 9610 chipset powers the device and is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. A triple-camera module is placed at the back with a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP depth sensor.

