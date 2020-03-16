ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy M21 India Launch Postponed To March 18

    Samsung is ready to add a new member to its Galaxy M series. The company is prepping up to launch the Galaxy M21 which will be a successor to the Galaxy M20. The handset was earlier said to debut on March 16 in India. However, the landing page on Amazon suggests a new date. Following are the details:

    The Samsung Galaxy M21 will now be launched on March 18 in India. It is unknown why the launch has been pushed two days later, but the new date has been updated on Amazon. You can also click on the 'Notify Me' button at the bottom of the landing page to stay updated on the Galaxy M21 pricing and availability details. Besides, some of the key features are also revealed on the e-commerce website.

    The Samsung Galaxy M21 Amazon page confirms a triple-rear camera module housing a 48MP primary sensor. However, there is no mention of the remaining sensors. The 'notify me' page also reveals a 20MP selfie camera and a 6,000 mAh battery earlier seen on the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M31.

    The Amazon landing page also drops major clues on the design of the Galaxy M21. The device bears similar design as the recently launched Galaxy M31 with a gradient rear panel. The triple-camera setup is placed inside a rectangular module on the top left.

    There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Super AMOLED display features a U-shaped notch and has a slim-bezel profile. The volume and power keys are placed on the right edge.

    We can expect the remaining ports and leys to have a standard placement. Such as the 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port at the bottom, while the SIM card tray on the left panel. It is worth mentioning that the 6,000 mAh battery could be backed by 15W fast charging tech.

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 10:26 [IST]
