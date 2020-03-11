Samsung Galaxy M21 Listed On Amazon: Design, Specs Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has a new smartphone in store for the Indian consumers, which will be launching in its affordable Galaxy M series. The company is pulling up its socks to launch the Galaxy M21 on March 16 in India. The leaks had pointed at a device identical to the Galaxy M30s. Now, ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on the Amazon India website along with some key details its hardware as well as design.

Going by the listing, the device seems to carry its design traits from the Galaxy M31 that debuted last month in the country. It is worth mentioning that the 'Notify Me' page has also gone live on the e-commerce website.

At the front, the Galaxy M21 adorns a tall display sporting a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera. The listing confirms a 20MP snapper for selfies. Moving to the rear, the device is confirmed with a triple-camera setup which is positioned on the top-left corner. Also, the company seems to go for a basic gradient design without any textures.

At the rear, there is a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The power and the volume keys can be seen on the right edge. The Amazon listing confirms the presence of a 48MP primary camera, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, and a Super AMOLED display.

The features are similar to the one offered by the Galaxy M31, except for the primary camera. The latter has a 64MP primary lens. The smartphone will be made available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.

The company is yet to reveal details on its pricing and sale details. As for the expected hardware, the device is said to make use of the Exynos 9611 processor paired with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. It is likely to arrive with Android Pie OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. The 6,000 mAh battery could be backed by a 15W fast charging support.

