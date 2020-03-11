ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy M21 Listed On Amazon: Design, Specs Confirmed

    By
    |

    Samsung has a new smartphone in store for the Indian consumers, which will be launching in its affordable Galaxy M series. The company is pulling up its socks to launch the Galaxy M21 on March 16 in India. The leaks had pointed at a device identical to the Galaxy M30s. Now, ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on the Amazon India website along with some key details its hardware as well as design.

    Samsung Galaxy M21 Listed On Amazon: Design, Specs Confirmed

     

    Going by the listing, the device seems to carry its design traits from the Galaxy M31 that debuted last month in the country. It is worth mentioning that the 'Notify Me' page has also gone live on the e-commerce website.

    At the front, the Galaxy M21 adorns a tall display sporting a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera. The listing confirms a 20MP snapper for selfies. Moving to the rear, the device is confirmed with a triple-camera setup which is positioned on the top-left corner. Also, the company seems to go for a basic gradient design without any textures.

    At the rear, there is a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The power and the volume keys can be seen on the right edge. The Amazon listing confirms the presence of a 48MP primary camera, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, and a Super AMOLED display.

    The features are similar to the one offered by the Galaxy M31, except for the primary camera. The latter has a 64MP primary lens. The smartphone will be made available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.

    The company is yet to reveal details on its pricing and sale details. As for the expected hardware, the device is said to make use of the Exynos 9611 processor paired with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. It is likely to arrive with Android Pie OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. The 6,000 mAh battery could be backed by a 15W fast charging support.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X