Samsung Galaxy M22 Renders, Key Specs Leak: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is gearing up to launch a slew of new smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. Besides this, the company is all set to bring some mid-range and affordable smartphones to the market including the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series devices.

One such upcoming smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy M22. The company is bringing successors to the budget M series smartphones. Already, we have seen that the Samsung Galaxy M22 has cleared the NBTC certification of Thailand carrying the model number SM-M225FV.

Samsung Galaxy M22 Renders Leak

Following the certification clearance, the Samsung Galaxy M22 renders have been leaked by DealNTech revealing the possible design and key specifications of the smartphone. Going by the same, the device appears to be similar to the Galaxy A22 in terms of design.

From the renders, it is seen that the Samsung Galaxy M22 appears to flaunt a waterdrop notch at the top of the screen, which is called an Infinity-V panel. At the rear, the smartphone appears to house four rear cameras alongside an LED flash unit.

Samsung Galaxy M22 Leaked Specs

When it comes to the leaked specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M22 might arrive with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under its hood, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is tipped to arrive with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space with support for up to 1TB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy M22 is rumored to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultrawide lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera sensor within the notch. Tipped to run Android 11 topped with OneUI, the smartphone is likely to get the power from a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M22 Expected Price

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is speculated to be launched in Black, White, and Blue color options. It is reportedly claimed to be launched in a single storage variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at 239 euros (approx. Rs. 21,000). However, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding its pricing.

Best Mobiles in India