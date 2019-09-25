Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant Launched For Rs. 9,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy M30 is one of the bestselling smartphones in India along with the other models in the lineup. The company recently unveiled the next-generation model - Galaxy M30s alongside the Galaxy M10s. At the launch, it was announced that the Galaxy M30 will get a new variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

As assured, the new variant of the Galaxy M30 has been launched in India. And, it has been announced that the smartphone will go on sale during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starting September 29. Also, there is a discount on the existing Galaxy M30 featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Eventually, the Galaxy M30 will get a slew of discounts, exchange offers, no cost EMI and cashbacks. Besides this phone, the other devices in the Galaxy M series will also be available with attractive benefits.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Price

The new variant of the Samsung Galaxy M30 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 9,999. And the existing model with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999 is now available for Rs. 11,999. While the sale debuts on September 29, the Amazon Prime members can get their hands on the smartphone on September 28 itself.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30 makes use of a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch, which makes it aspect ratio 19.5:9. In terms of hardware, the Samsung smartphone is equipped with octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC. Running Android 9 Pie topped with the company's One UI, the Galaxy M30 flaunts triple rear cameras with a 13MP primary RGB sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a tertiary 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor housed within the notch.

Besides these, the Galaxy M30 comes packed with standard connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and a capacious 5000mAh battery.

Our Take On Galaxy M30

Given that the 3GB RAM variant Samsung Galaxy M30 has been launched under Rs. 10,000, we can expect it to give a tough challenge to the rivals in this price range. And, this might help the company regain the lost foothold in the smartphone arena.

Best Mobiles in India